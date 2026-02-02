Han Ji Min Faces A Deep Dilemma Between Men With Polar-Opposite Charms In New Drama 'The Practical Guide To Love' Poster

JTBC’s upcoming drama “The Practical Guide to Love” has unveiled its main poster!

“The Practical Guide to Love” tells the story of Lee Ui Yeong (Han Ji Min), a woman who decides to pursue love and dives into the world of blind dates. As she meets two men with strikingly different charms, she finds herself torn between them—prompting a journey toward discovering what true love really means.

In the main poster, the text that reads, “A man like a variable, a man like the right answer—who is my man?” appears alongside Lee Ui Yeong, who is shown deep in thought as she agonizes over the two men, piquing curiosity.

The stark contrast between the charms of Song Tae Seop (Park Sung Hoon) and Shin Ji Su (Lee Ki Taek) deepens Ui Yeong’s dilemma. Standing next to Ui Yeong in neat, polished attire, Song Tae Seop gives off a clean-cut impression along with an air of composure and steady confidence, completing picture-perfect couple chemistry.

By contrast, Shin Ji Su, wearing a playful facial expression, radiates bright energy as Ui Yeong holds his cheeks in her hands. Ui Yeong’s face, too, clearly shows unfiltered enjoyment, doubling down on the pair’s lively, upbeat vibe.

From Ui Yeong—resting her chin on her hand as if lost in contemplation—viewers can sense both the heart-fluttering excitement and the hesitation that comes with having to make a choice between two men whose appeal sits at opposite extremes.

“The Practical Guide to Love” premieres on February 28 at 10:40 p.m. KST. Check out the latest teaser here!

