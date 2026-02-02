'Golden' From 'KPop Demon Hunters' Makes Historic 1st K-Pop Win At 2026 Grammys

“KPop Demon Hunters” is making history!

On February 1 (local time) at Los Angeles, the 2026 Grammy Awards took place.

“Golden,” the soundtrack from “KPop Demon Hunters,” snagged the award for Best Song Written for Visual Media, winning against other nominees including “As Alive As You Need Me To Be” (“TRON: Ares”), “I Lied to You” (“Sinners”), “Never Too Late” (“Elton John: Never Too Late”), “Pale, Pale Moon” (“Sinners”), and “Sinners” (“Sinners”).

EJAE, who participated in composing the song and was the voice of Rumi in “KPop Demon Hunters,” Mark Sonnenblick, Teddy, 24, and IDO (Lee Yu Han, Kwak Joong Gyu, and Nam Hee Dong) accepted the award. This achievement marks the first time Korean K-pop lyricists and music producers have won a Grammy.

Congratulations to “KPop Demon Hunters”!

