Shin Su Hyun Officially Joins Hwang Minhyun For “Study Group 2”

Shin Su Hyun will be reuniting with Hwang Minhyun for Season 2 of TVING’s hit drama “Study Group”!

On February 2, MyDaily reported that Shin Su Hyun has confirmed her appearance in “Study Group 2.”

In response, her agency Management Run confirmed, “Shin Su Hyun will be joining ‘Study Group 2.’”

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “Study Group” is a high school action-comedy about Youn Ga Min (Hwang Minhyun), a student who dreams of excelling academically but is only gifted in fighting. At a high school notorious for being one of the worst in the world, he forms a study group and dives into the ruthless world of college entrance exams. The drama ranked in the Top 5 for over 140 regions on Viki, proving its global success.

Hwang Minhyun was previously confirmed to reprise his role in the upcoming season.

In Season 1, Shin Su Hyun made a strong impression as Lee Ji Woo, a Study Group member at Yusung Technical High School who refuses to turn a blind eye to injustice.

In Season 2, Youn Ga Min—together with the members of the study group whose friendship has grown even stronger—will take on a massive force of evil that threatens not only Yusung Technical High School but students nationwide.

Meanwhile, Shin Su Hyun is also set to appear in the upcoming Disney+ original series “Portraits of Delusion,” starring Suzy and Kim Seon Ho.

