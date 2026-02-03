'Honour' Achieves Highest Monday-Tuesday Premiere Ratings In ENA History + 'Spring Fever' Remains No. 1

ENA’s “Honour” is off to a strong start!

According to Nielsen Korea, “Honour” garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 3.1 percent for its premiere episode. This marks ENA’s best ratings for a Monday-Tuesday drama premiere.

Based on a Swedish series, “Honour” is a mystery thriller that tells the story of three lawyers who confront a massive scandal from the past head-on. Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, and Lee Chung Ah star as founding partners of the law firm L&J (Listen and Join), which specializes in representing victims of crimes against women.

Meanwhile, Ahn Bo Hyun and Lee Joo Bin’s “Spring Fever” achieved an average nationwide viewership rating of 5.4 percent for its second to final week on air, seeing a slight boost from its previous episode’s score and returning to its personal best record.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “Honour” and “Spring Fever”!

