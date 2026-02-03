Lee Sung Kyung And Chae Jong Hyeop Cross Paths Again After 7 Years In New Drama 'In Your Radiant Season' Posters

MBC’s upcoming drama “In Your Radiant Season” has unveiled new posters!

“In Your Radiant Season” tells the story of Sunwoo Chan (Chae Jong Hyeop), a man who lives each day like an exciting summer vacation, and Song Ha Ran (Lee Sung Kyung), a woman who has locked herself away as if life were a cold winter.

The newly released posters capture the connection between Song Ha Ran and Sunwoo Chan, a bond that began seven years ago on Jamsu Bridge.

The first poster—split into upper and lower sections—depicts the pair’s very first encounter, a fleeting passing moment on Jamsu Bridge seven years ago. In the middle of the bridge crowded with people, Song Ha Ran stands silently, staring off at something, while Sunwoo Chan looks at Ha Ran, leaving a deep lingering impression.

Another set of posters captures the present-day versions of the two as they face each other again after seven years. Reunited as chief designer Song Ha Ran and animator Sunwoo Chan, the two draw attention simply through the moment they exchange their first greetings—“I’m chief designer Song Ha Ran,” and “It’s not Sun Woo Chan—it’s Sunwoo Chan”—radiating a more bright energy.

The production team commented, “From the connection that began on Jamsu Bridge seven years ago to the moment it links them back up again in the present, the seasons of the two have flowed in completely different directions,” adding, “Please stay tuned to see whether the hidden story behind their reunion and the scattered pieces of memories can come together to complete a single spring.”

“In Your Radiant Season” is set to premiere on February 20 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

