Han Ji Min Stuns In Every Look And Outfit In New Drama “The Practical Guide To Love”

JTBC’s upcoming drama “The Practical Guide to Love” has unveiled new stills featuring Han Ji Min!

“The Practical Guide to Love” tells the story of Lee Ui Yeong (Han Ji Min), a woman who decides to pursue love and dives into the world of blind dates. As she meets two men with strikingly different charms, she finds herself torn between them—prompting a journey toward discovering what true love really means.

Lee Ui Yeong, who has little dating experience and struggles in love, is set to go on a series of blind dates to overcome it. Meanwhile, the newly released stills highlight her different styles, presented in a lookbook format.

From neat office wear to relaxed casual outfits and soft pastel-toned blind date looks, her wardrobe shifts with the occasion.

Above all, in the exciting blind date scenes, Lee Ui Yeong wears neat yet stylishly detailed outfits, creating an even more charming image. Her signature fresh aura, combined with these looks, hints at a successful outcome for the date.

Attention is also focused on Han Ji Min’s transformation, which is set to boost Lee Ui Yeong’s charm with perfectly matched styling. Han Ji Min explained, “Compared with the characters I’ve played before, I was able to try a style that emphasizes femininity. Instead of bright primary colors, I chose pastel tones with the character in mind, thinking they would better suit Lee Ui Yeong’s personality and aura.”

“The Practical Guide to Love” premieres on February 28 at 10:40 p.m. KST. Check out the latest teaser here!

Also watch Han Ji Min in “Love Scout” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)