WOODZ Announces Dates And Cities For 2026 World Tour “Archive. 1”

WOODZ is set to take fans around the globe with his upcoming world tour!

On February 3, WOODZ officially announced his plans to embark on the 2026 WOODZ WORLD TOUR “Archive. 1.”

The tour will kick off in Incheon with two shows on March 14 and 15, followed by stops across Japan, including Osaka on March 28, Tokyo on March 29, and Nagoya on March 31.

WOODZ will then travel to Southeast Asia, performing in Singapore on April 2, Kuala Lumpur on April 18, Hong Kong on April 26, Manila on May 2, Jakarta on May 9, and Bangkok with back-to-back shows on May 16 and 17. The Asian leg will conclude in Taipei on May 23 and 24.

Afterward, WOODZ will head to Europe, starting in Berlin on June 7, followed by London on June 10, Frankfurt on June 12, and Paris on June 13. The tour will then continue with performances in Melbourne on June 19 and Sydney on June 21.

Fans can expect even more cities to be announced as WOODZ continues to bring his music worldwide.

Currently, WOODZ is gearing up for a comeback with his full-length album “Archive. 1.”

Stay tuned for updates, and check out our full 2026 masterlist of K-pop tours here!

