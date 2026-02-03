Bae In Hyuk Suddenly Moves In With Roh Jeong Eui In “Our Universe”

tvN’s “Our Universe” has unveiled new stills ahead of tomorrow’s premiere!

“Our Universe” is a romance drama about two in-laws who, despite harboring deep misunderstandings about one another, unexpectedly end up raising their nephew Woo Joo together. After moving in together, they embark on a journey of personal growth and blossoming romance.

Bae In Hyuk stars as Sun Tae Hyung, a talented photography assistant who seems prickly on the outside, but is actually a big softie at heart. Roh Jeong Eui plays Woo Hyun Jin, Sun Tae Hyung’s cheerful sister in-law who is preparing to enter the workforce and dreams of an ordinary life.

The newly released stills depict Sun Tae Hyung making a surprise visit to Woo Joo’s home. Wearing a relaxed expression, Tae Hyung confidently strides into the house. In one image, Tae Hyung corners Hyun Jin against the wall, leaving her visibly flustered.

Adding to the intrigue are the moving boxes scattered around the house. Tae Hyung boldly brings in his belongings, while Hyun Jin looks on with a stunned expression—hinting that something far from ordinary has occurred. Viewers are eager to find out what circumstances led Sun Tae Hyung to suddenly move into Woo Joo’s home.

The production team shared, “A romantic comedy filled with delightful laughter and warmth is finally kicking off,” adding, “Please look forward to the intriguing relationship between Tae Hyung and Hyun Jin, who are bound as in-laws, as well as the romance that will unfold between them.”

“Our Universe” will premiere on February 4 at 10:40 p.m. KST. Check out a teaser for the drama here!

In the meantime, watch Roh Jeong Eui in “The Witch” on Viki:

Watch Now

And watch Bae In Hyuk’s drama “Check in Hanyang” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)