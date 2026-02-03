Watch: CORTIS Drops Sneak Peek Of New Song 'Mention Me' From 'GOAT' Soundtrack

CORTIS has revealed a sneak peek of “Mention Me,” their contribution to the soundtrack of the upcoming Sony Pictures Animation film “GOAT”!

On February 3, the rookie boy group from BIGHIT MUSIC released a video teasing their new song “Mention Me,” which will be included on the soundtrack of the upcoming American animated sports comedy film “GOAT.”

“GOAT,” which was co-produced by and also stars NBA legend Stephen Curry, tells the story of a small goat with big dreams who gets a once-in-a-lifetime shot to play professional “roarball”: a high-intensity, co-ed, full-contact sport dominated by the fastest, fiercest animals in the world.

In addition to CORTIS, the soundtrack to the upcoming film will also include artists like Jelly Roll, Ayra Starr, and Bryant Barnes.

“GOAT” will hit theaters in the United States on February 13. In the meantime, check out CORTIS’s new sneak peek of “Mention Me” below!