February Variety Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has published this month’s brand reputation rankings for variety stars!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 50 popular entertainers, using big data collected from January 1 to February 1.

Yoo Jae Suk continued his reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 6,721,567. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “How Do You Play?”, “Running Man,” and “Punghyanggo,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “stable,” “self-care,” and “warm.” Yoo Jae Suk’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.11 percent positive reactions.

Shin Dong Yup rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 3,609,758, marking a 48.34 percent increase in his score since January.

Jun Hyun Moo jumped to third place after seeing a whopping 194.31 percent rise in his brand reputation index, bringing his total score to 3,144,254 for February.

Kang Ho Dong came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 3,015,381, marking a 134.81 percent increase in his score since last month.

Finally, Lee Kyung Kyu rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 2,332,433, marking a 42.73 percent rise in his score since January.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Top Photo Credit: Xportsnews