February Variety Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Feb 03, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has published this month’s brand reputation rankings for variety stars!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 50 popular entertainers, using big data collected from January 1 to February 1.

Yoo Jae Suk continued his reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 6,721,567. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “How Do You Play?”, “Running Man,” and “Punghyanggo,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “stable,” “self-care,” and “warm.” Yoo Jae Suk’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.11 percent positive reactions.

Shin Dong Yup rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 3,609,758, marking a 48.34 percent increase in his score since January.

Jun Hyun Moo jumped to third place after seeing a whopping 194.31 percent rise in his brand reputation index, bringing his total score to 3,144,254 for February.

Kang Ho Dong came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 3,015,381, marking a 134.81 percent increase in his score since last month.

Finally, Lee Kyung Kyu rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 2,332,433, marking a 42.73 percent rise in his score since January.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Yoo Jae Suk
  2. Shin Dong Yup
  3. Jun Hyun Moo
  4. Kang Ho Dong
  5. Lee Kyung Kyu
  6. Lee Soo Ji
  7. Tak Jae Hoon
  8. Seo Jang Hoon
  9. Heo Kyung Hwan
  10. Lee Sang Min
  11. Kim Sung Joo
  12. Kim Jong Min
  13. Kim Sook
  14. Kim Dong Hyun
  15. Joo Woo Jae
  16. Kim Joon Ho
  17. Ahn Jung Hwan
  18. HaHa
  19. Lee Young Ja
  20. Kim Young Chul
  21. Super Junior’s Kim Heechul
  22. Defconn
  23. Lee Ji Hye
  24. Jung Joon Ha
  25. Ji Sang Ryul
  26. Kim Gura
  27. Kim Jong Kook
  28. Lee Soo Geun
  29. Jang Do Yeon
  30. Yang Se Chan

Top Photo Credit: Xportsnews

