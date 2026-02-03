3 Reasons To Get Excited For Tonight's Premiere Of 'Our Universe'

tvN’s highly-anticipated new drama “Our Universe” kicks off tonight!

“Our Universe” is a romantic comedy about two in-laws who, despite harboring deep misunderstandings about one another, unexpectedly end up raising their nephew Woo Joo together. After moving in together, they embark on a journey of personal growth and blossoming romance.

Bae In Hyuk will star as Sun Tae Hyung, a talented photography assistant who seems prickly on the outside, but is actually a big softie at heart. Roh Jeong Eui will play Woo Hyun Jin, Sun Tae Hyung’s cheerful in-law who is preparing to enter the workforce and dreams of an ordinary life. Park Seo Ham will round out the starring cast as Park Yoon Seong, Woo Hyun Jin’s first love from college.

With the drama’s first episode airing tonight, here are three reasons to look forward to the new series:

1. A co-parenting journey that’s both spicy and sweet

The “Our Universe” production team described the drama as “a romantic comedy in which [one duo] goes from an antagonistic relationship to living together, [while another] goes from mutual first love to a reunion, adding a spoonful of sweet co-parenting to the characters’ spicy dynamics.”

“In the blink of an eye, two 20-somethings who are already struggling just to take care of themselves are tasked with the enormous responsibility of raising a child, and we hope that you’ll keep an eye on how they gradually grow through this experience,” they continued. “The adorable baby Woo Joo is a lovable and accident-prone scene-stealer who will bring the in-laws together at times and drive them apart at others, and he will also steal viewers’ hearts.”

When asked what viewers should keep an eye out for in particular, the production team replied, “Sun Tae Hyung and Woo Hyun Jin’s unfortunate first encounter, in which they get off on the wrong foot; the duo’s bickering chemistry; and Woo Joo’s first appearance.

“Tae Hyung and Hyun Jin’s relationship is like a ‘midsummer shower,’” they went on. “When they’re together, even getting caught in the rain is fine; they can overcome anything together. Just like a shower, you’ll be able to see their chemistry gradually seep in before they know it.”

They added, “We want to give viewers harmless laughter through ‘Our Universe.’”

2. The chemistry between Bae In Hyuk, Roh Jeong Eui, and Park Seo Ham

The highlight of “Our Universe” is undoubtedly the chemistry between leads Bae In Hyuk, Roh Jeong Eui, and Park Seo Ham.

Explaining their approach to casting the drama’s leads, the production team revealed that they looked for “actors who could capture the signature freshness of young people in their 20s and portray their struggles and growth in a colorful way.”

“Actor Bae In Hyuk perfectly pulled off the character of Sun Tae Hyung, who grows while carrying wounds from the past,” they continued. “At times, he’s a man you want to protect, but he grows into a man who protects Hyun Jin and Woo Joo.”

“The chemistry between actor Bae In Hyuk and Woo Joo is a highlight [of the drama],” added the production team. “Please look forward to [Sun Tae Hyung’s] youthful journey of learning what love is through Hyun Jin and Woo Joo.”

Praising Roh Jeong Eui’s performance, they went on, “Actress Roh Jeong Eui threw herself into her passionate portrayal [of Woo Hyun Jin] and disappeared into her character. The actress’s lovable charm amplified Hyun Jin’s shining moments as she goes through ups and downs together with Woo Joo.”

As for Park Seo Ham, the production team remarked, “He made hearts flutter as the flawless team leader who is kind and caring to Woo Joo and who actively helps Hyun Jin.”

3. A colorful cast of fun supporting characters

In addition to the three leads, “Our Universe” will feature a strong supporting cast that will infuse the story with both humor and touching emotions.

Kang Ae Shim will play Park Ae Ja, a kind-hearted elderly neighbor who lives next door to Sun Tae Hyung and Woo Hyun, while Kim In Kwon will play neighborhood busybody Bae Doo Sik. Meanwhile, Han Ji Hyo and Lim Sung Jun will play Kim Ji Hyun and Lee Jae Min, a young couple that lives downstairs from Sun Tae Hyung and Woo Hyun Jin.

Jin Seo Yeon will play star photographer Amy Choo, while Koo Sung Hwan will play Jo Moo Saeng, her husband and manager. Oh Hyun Joong and Yoon Woo will play Tae Hyung’s longtime friend Kim Ui Jun and junior Oh Seung Taek, while Choi Gyu Ri will play Hyun Jin’s best friend Baek Se Yeon, who has been by her side since college.

Finally, Ha Jun and Park Ji Hyun will make special appearances as Woo Joo’s parents Sun Woo Jin and Woo Hyun Joo, who are Sun Tae Hyung’s older brother and Woo Hyun Jin’s older sister respectively.

“Actress Kang Ae Shim’s warm comfort and actor Kim In Kwon’s dialect and ad-libs are another highlight of the drama,” said the “Our Universe” production team. “Please look forward to the bickering dynamic between the two characters, who seem like mother and son but also like enemies, as well as their hidden story.”

They went on to add, “Amy Choo and Jo Moo Saeng are a couple contemplating divorce. The subtle nuances of their complicated relationship will add another kind of fun to the story. Actress Jin Seo Yeon’s overwhelming charisma and actor Koo Sung Hwan’s cheerful charm shone through in their characters.”

“Our Universe” premieres on February 4 at 10:40 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki. Check out the latest preview for the drama here!

You can also watch teasers for the drama with English subtitles below:

