Kim Seon Ho's Agency Releases Official Statement Regarding Tax Evasion Allegations

Kim Seon Ho’s agency Fantagio has issued a new statement regarding recent tax evasion allegations.

Earlier this week, a news outlet reported that Kim Seon Ho is running a family-run production agency, alleging that he may have engaged in tax evasion through this corporation. At the time, Fantagio denied the tax evasion allegations stating that there are no issues related to their exclusive contract or activities between Kim Seon Ho and Fantagio.

On February 4, Kim Seon Ho’s agency Fantagio released the following official statement:

Hello. This is Kim Seon Ho’s agency Fantagio.

We would like to provide additional factual details and our position regarding Kim Seon Ho’s one-person corporation, which has recently been reported in the media.

Establishment and operation of the corporation

Kim Seon Ho established a corporation in January 2024 for his acting activities and for theater production. From the time the corporation was established in January 2024 until before his new contract with Fantagio began in February 2025, settlement payments for his activities during that period were received through that corporation.

Suspension of corporate operations

After recognizing that the operation of the corporation itself could lead to misunderstandings, Kim Seon Ho halted its operation. For more than the past year, there has been virtually no activity conducted through the corporation in any practical sense.

Contract with Fantagio

From the date the exclusive contract between Fantagio and Kim Seon Ho was signed in February 2025 up to the present, we have been making settlement payments directly to the actor as an individual. We clearly state that, in the process of contracting between Fantagio and Kim Seon Ho and in relation to his activities, the corporation has no connection whatsoever.

Corporate closure procedures

As a preemptive measure to correct the way the corporation was operated at the time—something he was unaware of—Kim Seon Ho returned all past items including the corporation’s card usage records, family salary payments, and the corporate vehicle. Regarding the amounts previously settled through the corporation, he has completed additional payment of personal income tax, on top of the corporate tax that had already been paid. He is currently proceeding with the procedures to close the corporation, and the administrative process is expected to be finalized soon.

Kim Seon Ho is deeply reflecting on the fact that he established and maintained the corporation for about a year while lacking sufficient understanding of how corporate operation works. He sincerely bows his head in apology.

We also apologize for causing confusion and concern, and we will do our utmost to ensure more thorough management of all aspects of our artists’ activities going forward.

Thank you.