Watch: Lee Sung Kyung’s Frozen Heart Begins To Thaw At Chae Jong Hyeop’s Warmth In “In Your Radiant Season” Teaser

MBC’s upcoming drama “In Your Radiant Season” has unveiled a new teaser!

“In Your Radiant Season” tells the story of Sunwoo Chan (Chae Jong Hyeop), a man who lives each day like an exciting summer vacation, and Song Ha Ran (Lee Sung Kyung), a woman who has locked herself away as if life were a cold winter.

The newly released second teaser highlights the evolving relationship between Song Ha Ran and Sunwoo Chan, who reunite after seven years and gradually begin to seep into each other’s seasons. The video centers on the fateful reunion between chief designer Song Ha Ran and animator Sunwoo Chan as they find themselves working on the same project. Caught off guard by Chan’s sudden closeness, Ha Ran struggles to hide her flustered reaction and hesitates to open her heart. Drawing a firm line, she states, “I don’t want to create any variables,” but Chan continues to linger by her side, naturally closing the distance between them.

Chan’s easygoing, persistent warmth contrasts with Ha Ran’s carefully guarded emotional walls, further highlighting their dynamic. Yet his sincere and unpretentious demeanor slowly begins to chip away at the frost surrounding her heart.

At the same time, Chan quietly reveals his sincerity, telling Ha Ran, “I wanted to tell you that there’s a way. Because I’ve stood alone in the middle of winter too.” The teaser intercuts fragments of Chan’s past, hinting at the harsh winter he endured after a mysterious accident and offering a glimpse into the hidden wounds beneath his bright exterior.

The teaser concludes with Ha Ran asking whether Chan’s proposal of a “three-month trial version of being neighborhood friends” is still valid, subtly signaling the beginning of their relationship and sparking curiosity about how their connection will unfold.

Watch the teaser below:

“In Your Radiant Season” is set to premiere on February 20 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

