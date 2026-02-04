TREASURE Earns New RIAJ Platinum Certification In Japan

TREASURE has gone platinum in Japan with their latest release!

In the Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ)’s latest batch of official certifications, TREASURE’s most recent Korean mini album “LOVE PULSE” was certified platinum for over 250,000 units shipped in Japan.

According to the RIAJ’s certification thresholds, albums are certified gold at 100,000 units shipped and platinum at 250,000.

Congratulations to TREASURE!

Watch TREASURE in “Idol Festa Attack” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out their dating show “Shining SOLO” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)