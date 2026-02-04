KATSEYE Hits No. 1 On UK's Official Charts For 1st Time With 'Gabriela'

KATSEYE has hit No. 1 for the first time in the United Kingdom!

This week, KATSEYE topped two of the United Kingdom’s Official Charts (widely regarded as the U.K. equivalent to Billboard’s U.S. charts) for the very first time.

Following its release on vinyl, the group’s hit single “Gabriela” debuted at No. 1 on both the Official Physical Singles and Official Vinyl Singles charts—marking their first time entering the top 10 of any of the Official Charts.

“Gabriela” also re-entered the Official Singles Sales chart, which includes digital downloads alongside physical sales, at a new peak of No. 2 this week.

Meanwhile, KATSEYE landed two songs on the main Official Singles chart this week. Their latest single “Internet Girl” spent its fourth week on the chart at No. 61, while “Gabriela” re-entered the chart at No. 78 (for an 18th non-consecutive week).

Congratulations to KATSEYE!

Source (1) (2)