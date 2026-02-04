February Variety Show Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for variety shows!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, interaction, media coverage, community awareness, and viewership indexes of 50 popular variety programs, using big data collected from December 4 to January 4.

Audition program “Miss Trot 4” held onto its spot at No. 1 on the list this month with a brand reputation index of 8,155,371, marking a 63.12 percent increase in its score since January. High-ranking phrases in the show’s keyword analysis included “viewership ratings,” “all hearts,” and “death match,” while its highest-ranking related terms included “compete,” “sob,” and “surpass.” The program’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.80 percent positive reactions.

“King of Active Singers 3” maintained its position at second place with a brand reputation index of 6,644,270, marking a 101.16 percent rise in its score since last month.

“How Do You Play?” shot to third place after seeing a 166.97 percent increase in its brand reputation index, bringing its total score to 6,007,683 for February.

“Home Alone” (“I Live Alone”) took fourth place with a brand reputation index of 5,690,479, marking a 96.69 percent increase in its score since last month.

Finally, “You Quiz on the Block” rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 4,329,968, marking a 45.04 percent rise in its score since January.

Check out the top 20 for this month below!

