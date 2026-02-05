“Choir Of God” Surpasses 1 Million Moviegoers

“Choir of God” has surpassed 1 million moviegoers!

According to the Korean Film Council’s integrated ticketing network, the film officially surpassed 1 million moviegoers on January 4.

The film opened in a relatively small number of theaters and has written a dramatic story of rising from fifth place to first at the box office, fueled entirely by audience support. Since its release, it has also held the top spot for weekend seat occupancy for four consecutive weeks.

“Choir of God” tells the story of a fake choir formed in North Korea as part of a foreign currency-earning scheme, leading to a series of unexpected events.

To commemorate the milestone, the cast including Park Shi Hoo and 2AM’s Jeong Jinwoon posed for a celebratory group photo.

Congratulations to the cast and crew!

