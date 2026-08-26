Soompi & Viki Staff Talk: What Is Your Favorite Reunion Romance K-Drama?

A classic trope that is commonly used in K-dramas, reunion romance features the love story of main characters that first meet when they are young but are separated until they meet again years later. For this edition of Soompi & Viki Staff Talk, some of our staff discuss our favorite K-dramas featuring the reunion romance trope.

Here are our picks!

A very recent K-drama that has already become one of my favorites, “Dream to You” is about the reunion of film director Woo Soo Bin (Hwang In Youp), who returns after achieving his dreams, and reporter Ju Yi Jae (Hyeri), who has forgotten her own. Although Yi Jae is upset at first when they reunite, they rekindle their romance as they chase the mutual dream they had to let go in high school. What I love about this romance is how Soo Bin and Yi Jae help each other heal and grow in so many ways as they work to overcome obstacles in their personal and work lives. It’s such a beautiful love story that truly captures the essence of what makes the reunion romance trope so great!

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When it comes to reunion romance, “Motel California” comes to my mind. In “Motel California,” Lee Se Young portrays Ji Kang Hee, a rural girl who grew up in a motel called Motel California. After spending a fateful night with her first love and childhood friend Cheon Yeon Soo (Na In Woo), she escapes her hometown to make a name for herself in the city. What really sells the drama is the moments of waiting for their heartfelt reunion as well as Na In Woo’s portrayal of Cheon Yeon Soo yearning for his first and only love. It’s an emotional reunion that really pulls at the heartstrings!

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I think a drama that is the perfect example of a good reunion romance is “Last Summer,” which tells the story of childhood sweethearts Baek Do Ha (Lee Jae Wook) and Song Ha Gyeong (Choi Sung Eun) who reunite after a long time apart. They grew up as next-door neighbors, sharing everyday moments and memories of youth. Years later, a lot has changed when Do Ha returns as a successful architect and decides to live with Ha Gyeong for the summer. It’s the kind of slow-burn romance that draws you in little by little, and their endless bickering filled with romantic tension ensure that there is never a dull moment.

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“Love, Take Two” blends a mature second-chance romance with the quiet healing found in everyday life. The drama follows Lee Ji An (Yum Jung Ah) and Ryu Jeong Seok (Park Hae Joon), former lovers whose lives have taken separate directions but unexpectedly intertwine again as they navigate single parenthood and the search for a new beginning. Their renewed relationship develops gradually, allowing old wounds to soften and long-buried emotions to resurface. The balance between their romance and the evolving dynamics with their children creates a narrative that feels both intimate and deeply human.

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“Family by Choice” is a heartfelt reunion romance about Kim San Ha (Hwang In Youp), Yoon Ju Won (Jung Chaeyeon), and Kang Hae Jun (Bae Hyeon Seong), who grew up like family, as they reunite after a decade apart. Although San Ha and Ju Won were like siblings when they were young, when San Ha returns as an adult, he can no longer hide his suppressed emotions for Ju Won. This begins a unique but special love story that has made it become one of my favorite K-dramas!

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What makes “My Youth” so special is how the reunion between Sunwoo Hae (Song Joong Ki) and Sung Je Yeon (Chun Woo Hee) isn’t just about rekindled romance—it’s about healing, acceptance, and quiet courage. When they meet again after years apart, both carry the invisible scars of time: Hae is facing an irreversible illness that forces him to confront his fragility while Je Yeon, once full of ambition, begins to question what truly matters in her life. Watching them rediscover tenderness amidst pain and vulnerability reminds me that love isn’t just about staying together but about seeing and accepting each other completely even when everything else fades.

Watch “My Youth”:

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