TXT Confirmed To Make April Comeback

TXT is officially gearing up for a comeback!

On February 5, Sports Seoul reported that TXT has confirmed plans to make a comeback in April and is currently focusing on album preparations.

In response to the report, their agency BIGHIT MUSIC confirmed, “TXT is working on their album with the goal of making a comeback in April.” The representative added, “The detailed schedule will be officially announced at a later date. We ask for your anticipation and support.”

This will mark their first comeback in about nine months. The group last released their fourth full-length album “The Star Chapter: TOGETHER” in July of last year, which concluded “The Star Chapter” series.

The upcoming comeback will also be TXT’s first comeback since all members renewed their contracts with BIGHIT MUSIC in August 2025.

Are you excited for TXT’s comeback? Stay tuned!

Watch TXT in “Idol Festa Attack” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)