Kim Jae Won And izna's Bang Jeemin Confirmed As New 'Music Bank' MCs

The new hosts of “Music Bank” have been announced!

On February 6, “Music Bank” announced that actor Kim Jae Won and izna’s Bang Jeemin will be the 40th MC duo for the program, following the previous MCs Moon Sang Min and ILLIT’s Minju.

Kim Jae Won has starred in dramas including “Our Blues,” “King the Land,” “The Tale of Lady Ok,” and “The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call,” and he is set to star as the male lead in “Yumi’s Cells 3” this year. He has also shown his potential on variety shows such as “Heart on Wheels” and “2 Days & 1 Night.”

After participating in the survival show “I-LAND 2,” Bang Jeemin debuted as a member of izna in 2024 and has impressed with her skills and star power both on and off stage. She also demonstrated her hosting abilities as a special MC on various programs.

Kim Jae Won and Bang Jeemin will make their MC debut through the February 27 broadcast of “Music Bank” and are also set to showcase a special performance.

