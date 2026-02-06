Jin Se Yeon And Park Ki Woong Reunite Awkwardly At Work After Spending A Night Together In 'Recipe For Love'

KBS2’s “Recipe for Love” has unveiled new stills!

“Recipe for Love” is a family reconciliation drama about two families who have been entangled in bad blood for 30 years. As misunderstandings are resolved and old wounds begin to heal, the two households gradually come together and are reborn as one family.

Spoilers

Previously, Gong Joo Ah (Jin Se Yeon) firmly mistook Yang Hyun Bin (Park Ki Woong) for a stalker when, after the two spent a night together at the beach, he followed her all the way to her workplace. Only later did she learn—shocked—that he is actually the new executive director in charge of the fashion division at Taehan Group, and the two found themselves facing an unpredictable shift in their relationship.

In the newly released stills, Gong Joo Ah and Yang Hyun Bin create subtle, intriguing tension that draws attention. Gong Joo Ah’s bright facial expression, as if she has set her embarrassment aside, and Yang Hyun Bin looking at her with a meaningful smile show that their reunion is anything but ordinary. Viewers are left wondering what turn their work lives will take from here.

Meanwhile, the rivalry between Gong Jeong Han (Kim Seung Soo) and Yang Dong Ik (Kim Hyung Mook), ignited by the Merchants’ Association chairman election, gradually comes into full swing. The sight of the two facing each other across a single road, with facial expressions that trade off between grim resolve and discomfort, creates tension.

On top of that, Gong Dae Han (Choi Dae Chul) and Yang Dong Sook (Jo Mi Ryung) join the fray as well, adding fuel to a showdown fought for the pride of their respective families.

In this way, the fiery head-on clash between the Gong family and the Yang family is set to shake up Onjeong Market. With Gong Jeong Han determined to protect the market’s commercial district and Yang Dong Ik aiming to maximize profits by turning it into a franchise, anticipation is rising for the upcoming broadcast.

Episode 3 of “Recipe for Love” airs on February 7 at 8:00 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Jin Se Yeon in “Bad Memory Eraser” below:

Watch Now

Also watch Park Ki Woong in “You Raise Me Up”:

Watch Now

Source (1)