Choi Jin Hyuk And Oh Yeon Seo Rekindle Their Chemistry On An Arcade Date In “Positively Yours”

“Positively Yours” has unveiled a glimpse of Choi Jin Hyuk and Oh Yeon Seo on a date!

Based on a popular webtoon, “Positively Yours” is a new romantic comedy about the unexpected consequences of a one-night stand between a man and a woman who have both sworn off marriage. Oh Yeon Seo stars as Jang Hui Won, a workaholic who has never been in a relationship, while Choi Jin Hyuk plays Kang Du Jun, the CEO of the company where she works.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, tension between Kang Du Jun and Cha Min Uk (Hong Jong Hyun) intensified as they clashed over Hui Won, further heating up the love triangle. Notably, Min Hyuk’s sharp remark—“Can just one night really compare to 15 years?”—made Du Jun realize that Hui Won and Min Hyuk’s relationship ran deeper than he had thought, leaving him feeling bitter.

In the newly released stills, Du Jun and Hui Won are seen enjoying various arcade games together. The date was specially arranged by Se Hyun (Jang Yeo Bin) and Secretary Go (Kim Ki Doo) in an effort to mend the frosty relationship between the two.

Du Jun and Hui Won team up against Se Hyun and Secretary Go, competing in shooting and fighting games. Their serious expressions and fiery determination highlight their competitive spirits, while their photos from afar make them look unmistakably like a couple.

In another still, Du Jun and Hui Won watch a movie with Secretary Go and Se Hyun seated between them. Du Jun appears completely uninterested in the film, unable to take his eyes off Hui Won, while Hui Won responds to his glances with a shy, dimpled smile. What emotional turning point will Du Jun and Hui Won reach after this sweet date?

The next episode of “Positively Yours” will air on February 7 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

