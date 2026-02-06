Watch: i-dle Takes 2nd Win For "Mono" On "Music Bank"; Performances By ATEEZ, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, And More
i-dle has won their second music show trophy for their new title track “Mono (Feat. skaiwater)”!
On the February 6 episode of KBS 2TV’s “Music Bank,” the candidates for first place were i-dle’s “Mono (Feat. skaiwater)” and KiiiKiii’s “404 (New Era).” i-dle ultimately took the prize with a total of 5,886 points.
Congratulations to i-dle! Watch the winner announcement and encore below!
Performers on today’s show included i-dle, ATEEZ, KiiiKiii, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, WHIB, POW, AxMxP, 8TURN, 2Z, Sungmin, Catch The Young, and Tak Song I.
Check out their performances below!
i-dle – “Mono (Feat. skaiwater)”
ATEEZ – “Adrenaline” and “NASA”
KiiiKiii – “404 (New Era)”
ALPHA DRIVE ONE – “FREAK ALARM” and “Cinnamon Shake”
WHIB – “ROCK THE NATION”
POW – “Come True”
AxMxP – “Thereafter”
8TURN – “BRUISE”
2Z – “Dizzy”
Sungmin – “Dancing under the Stars”
Catch The Young – “Amplify”
Tak Song I – “Were We Happy”
Watch the full episode of “Music Bank” with English subtitles on Viki below: