February Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for girl groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of various girl groups, using big data collected from January 8 to February 8.

IVE topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 5,190,460, marking a 9.16 percent increase in their score since January. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “BANG BANG,” “second full-length album,” and “REVIVE+,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “transform,” “powerful,” and “hip.” IVE’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 91.57 percent positive reactions.

BLACKPINK took second place with a brand reputation index of 4,861,840, while TWICE held steady at third place with a score of 3,294,013.

Red Velvet came in fourth place for February with a brand reputation index of 2,460,197, and aespa rounded out the top five with a score of 2,078,856.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

