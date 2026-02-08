February Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

February Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Feb 08, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for girl groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of various girl groups, using big data collected from January 8 to February 8.

IVE topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 5,190,460, marking a 9.16 percent increase in their score since January. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “BANG BANG,” “second full-length album,” and “REVIVE+,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “transform,” “powerful,” and “hip.” IVE’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 91.57 percent positive reactions.

BLACKPINK took second place with a brand reputation index of 4,861,840, while TWICE held steady at third place with a score of 3,294,013.

Red Velvet came in fourth place for February with a brand reputation index of 2,460,197, and aespa rounded out the top five with a score of 2,078,856.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. IVE
  2. BLACKPINK
  3. TWICE
  4. Red Velvet
  5. aespa
  6. ILLIT
  7. KiiiKiii
  8. Apink
  9. LE SSERAFIM
  10. OH MY GIRL
  11. i-dle
  12. FIFTY FIFTY
  13. BABYMONSTER
  14. fromis_9
  15. NMIXX
  16. MAMAMOO
  17. Hearts2Hearts
  18. H1-KEY
  19. EXID
  20. tripleS
  21. STAYC
  22. ITZY
  23. WJSN
  24. Kep1er
  25. Girl’s Day
  26. KATSEYE
  27. izna
  28. KISS OF LIFE
  29. LOONA
  30. UNIS

Source (1)

aespa
Apink
BABYMONSTER
BLACKPINK
EXID
FIFTY FIFTY
fromis_9
Girl's Day
H1-KEY
Hearts2Hearts
i-dle
ILLIT
ITZY
IVE
izna
KATSEYE
Kep1er
KiiiKiii
KISS OF LIFE
LE SSERAFIM
LOONA
MAMAMOO
Oh My Girl
Red Velvet
tripleS
TWICE
UNIS
WJSN

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read