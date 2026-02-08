Watch: ATEEZ Delivers An 'Adrenaline' Rush In Intense Dance Practice Video

ATEEZ is back with another epic dance practice video!

On February 8, ATEEZ released the official dance practice video for “Adrenaline,” the chart-topping title track of their new mini album “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.4.”

The new video offers a full view of the song’s powerful choreography and the eight ATEEZ members’ impressively synchronized moves, along with the various formations they seamlessly create together with their backup dancers.

Check out ATEEZ’s new dance practice video for “Adrenaline” below!

Watch ATEEZ’s comeback performance on the latest episode of “Music Core” on Viki here:

