Park Ki Woong, Jin Se Yeon, And More Get Fired Up In 'Recipe For Love'

KBS2’s “Recipe for Love” has unveiled new stills ahead of tonight’s episode!

“Recipe for Love” is a family reconciliation drama about two families who have been entangled in bad blood for 30 years. As misunderstandings are resolved and old wounds begin to heal, the two households gradually come together and are reborn as one family.

Spoilers

Previously, Gong Joo Ah (Jin Se Yeon) was once again appointed to the fashion division led by the new general director Yang Hyun Bin (Park Ki Woong). Despite Gong Joo Ah’s initial worries, Yang Hyun Bin showed attention to detail and sincerity for his work, impressing with a new side of him. Meanwhile, conflict arose between the Gong Jeong Han (Kim Seung Soo) and Han Seong Mi (Yoo Ho Jung) couple and the Yang Dong Ik (Kim Hyung Mook) and Cha Se Ri (So Yi Hyun) couple.

The newly released stills capture Gong Joo Ah and Yang Hyun Bin showcasing professionalism for the sake of the design team’s innovation. Gong Joo Ah has a go-getter attitude, while Yang Hyun Bin exudes charisma with his sincere gaze, raising anticipation for what synergy the passionate atmosphere of the design team will deliver.

Furthermore, the two married couples are in the midst of an election campaign. In particular, viewers are curious to find out why Han Seong Mi, who initially opposed the idea of her husband running for the election, changed her attitude to support him. Wearing campaign sashes, the couples make their way proudly around the marketplace.

In the upcoming episode, the Yang family will also face an unexpected rift in their family dynamics as Yang Sun Chool (Joo Jin Min) showcases a serious expression that raises tension.

The next episode of “Recipe for Love” will air on February 8 at 8 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Jin Se Yeon in “Bad Memory Eraser” below:

Watch Now

Also watch Park Ki Woong in “You Raise Me Up”:

Watch Now

Source (1)