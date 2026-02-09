Nana Confirmed To Star In T.O.P’s Upcoming Music Video

Nana will appear in T.O.P’s new solo track music video!

On February 9, a media outlet reported that Nana will star in T.O.P’s upcoming music video.

In response to the report, both T.O.P’s and Nana’s agencies confirmed, “It is true that Nana will appear in the music video for T.O.P’s solo track.”

Nana and T.O.P completed filming for the music video last year. The project marks the first time the two have worked together, drawing attention to their chemistry on screen.

Earlier, on January 1, T.O.P posted a video on Instagram with the message, “A NEW ALBUM IS ON THE WAY.” He also added the phrase “ANOTHER DIMENSION,” hinting at the title of the upcoming album. The new song will be T.O.P’s first solo release in about 13 years, following the digital single “DOOM DADA” released in November 2013.

Are you excited about T.O.P’s new release? Stay tuned for more updates!

