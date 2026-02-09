Lisa Announced As New Global Ambassador For SHISEIDO

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has been announced as a new global ambassador for SHISEIDO!

On February 9, SHISEIDO revealed Lisa as their brand’s newest global ambassador, debuting her first campaign for SHISEIDO’s ULTIMUNE serum.

Check out photos and videos from the campaign below!

Recently, it was announced that Lisa will also be starring in Netflix’s new “Notting Hill”-inspired romantic comedy feature film. BLACKPINK is also gearing up for the release of their “DEADLINE” mini album.

