MONSTA X Sends Off I.M As He Enlists In The Military

MONSTA X’s I.M has enlisted in the military!

On the evening of February 8, the day before his enlistment, I.M took to Instagram to post a photo of his new buzz cut, along with heartwarming photos with MONSTA X members Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, and Joohoney.

The following day on February 9, MONSTA X shared group photos of the members sending I.M off to the military.

📸

260209 #몬스타엑스



Though we greet each other in the cold season,

Hope your body and heart stay warm.

Let us meet again, stronger than before.

I’m on my way, already looking forward

to the day we meet again, with smiles!#IM #아이엠#MONSTAX #MONSTA_X — 몬스타엑스_MONSTA X (@OfficialMONSTAX) February 9, 2026

After beginning his military training on February 9, I.M will fulfill his mandatory service as an active-duty soldier.

Wishing I.M all the best during his upcoming service!

