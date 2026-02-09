MONSTA X Sends Off I.M As He Enlists In The Military
MONSTA X’s I.M has enlisted in the military!
On the evening of February 8, the day before his enlistment, I.M took to Instagram to post a photo of his new buzz cut, along with heartwarming photos with MONSTA X members Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, and Joohoney.
The following day on February 9, MONSTA X shared group photos of the members sending I.M off to the military.
After beginning his military training on February 9, I.M will fulfill his mandatory service as an active-duty soldier.
Wishing I.M all the best during his upcoming service!
