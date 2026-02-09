Lee Sung Kyung And Chae Jong Hyeop Encounter Each Other’s Presence In New Drama “In Your Radiant Season”

MBC’s upcoming drama “In Your Radiant Season” has unveiled new stills of Lee Sung Kyung and Chae Jong Hyeop!

“In Your Radiant Season” tells the story of Sunwoo Chan (Chae Jong Hyeop), a man who lives each day like an exciting summer vacation, and Song Ha Ran (Lee Sung Kyung), a woman who has locked herself away as if life were a cold winter.

Lee Sung Kyung plays Song Ha Ran, the head designer at South Korea’s top high-end fashion house Nana Atelier. Song Ha Ran has built a strong shield around herself because of deep wounds from her past. She may seem cold and perfect, but underneath, she is haunted by the fear of losing someone she loves.

Chae Jong Hyeop plays Sunwoo Chan, an animator at Can Animation Studio. Sunwoo Chan leads those around him with his bright, positive energy, yet beneath it all, he carries painful memories he keeps to himself.

In the newly released stills, their looks and facial expressions alone convey the flow of emotions, creating chemistry that excites viewers.

Lee Sung Kyung brings her character’s inner world to life with controlled facial expressions and steady eyes. A mix of stylish outfits and a cool aura naturally highlights Song Ha Ran’s loneliness and frozen heart.

Chae Jong Hyeop makes a strong impression as Sunwoo Chan with his sharp features and polished appearance. His tender gaze toward Ha Ran adds excitement to the story and raises the intensity of the romance.

In particular, the subtle changes in their facial expressions whenever Song Ha Ran and Sunwoo Chan face each other capture emotions swinging between caution and curiosity, leaving viewers eager to see the start of the story the two are about to unfold.

The production team said, “Lee Sung Kyung and Chae Jong Hyeop show remarkable chemistry even on set. Please look forward to the splendid romance brought to life by these two, whose natural synergy shines not only in visual harmony but also in acting chemistry.”

“In Your Radiant Season” is set to premiere on February 20 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

