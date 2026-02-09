Kim Sung Cheol Joins Jin Ki Joo In Talks To Lead New Medical Rom-Com Drama

Kim Sung Cheol may be teaming up with Jin Ki Joo for a new drama!

On February 9, MyDaily reported that Kim Sung Cheol will lead the upcoming human romantic-comedy drama “Sleeping Doctor” (literal title).

In response, a representative from Kim Sung Cheol’s agency Story J Company stated, “He has received an offer to star in ‘Sleeping Doctor’ and is currently reviewing it.”

“Sleeping Doctor” is a human romantic comedy that follows Hong Gyeong, a psychiatrist who carries the trauma of past sexual assault. Believing she has overcome her past, she opens the private clinic she has always dreamed of. However, she begins experiencing narcolepsy, falling asleep whenever she faces patients, leading to her struggles to stay afloat as a self-employed doctor at a neighborhood clinic. Her path toward healing begins when she meets Nam Ji Oh, a brilliant freelance doctor with encyclopedic medical knowledge, who helps her slowly step out of the shadows of her trauma.

Kim Sung Cheol has been offered the role of Nam Ji Oh, a freelance doctor at a mental health clinic renowned for his extraordinary memory and sharp medical expertise. Jin Ki Joo is currently in talks to play Hong Gyeong, the director of Healer Mental Health Clinic.

The drama will deliver cathartic moments as a psychiatrist confronts sexual offenders with sharp, unfiltered truths, building toward a powerful act of retribution. It will also explore a mature and grounded romance centered on mutual healing, as the two leads help each other stand back up.

