Chae Jong Hyeop And Lee Sung Kyung Exchange Emotions In New Drama “In Your Radiant Season” Poster

MBC’s upcoming drama “In Your Radiant Season” has unveiled a heart-fluttering new poster!

“In Your Radiant Season” tells the story of Sunwoo Chan (Chae Jong Hyeop), a man who lives each day like an exciting summer vacation, and Song Ha Ran (Lee Sung Kyung), a woman who has locked herself away as if life were a cold winter.

The poster shows Song Ha Ran and Sunwoo Chan staring at each other. Standing close together, their eye contact alone sparks excitement, creating a breathtaking moment.

In particular, the two-shot, which feels as if time has stopped, hints at the story of two characters who meet again by fate after seven years. Added to this is Sunwoo Chan’s line, “From now on, can I be a little more openly good to you?” which signals a straightforward romance.

The production team said, “The fourth poster focuses on the moment when the two characters share emotions before words. Please stay tuned to the romance of Sunwoo Chan and Song Ha Ran, as they awaken each other’s seasons with a single glance.”

“In Your Radiant Season” is set to premiere on February 20 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

