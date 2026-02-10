'Spring Fever' And 'Honour' Earn Their Highest Viewership Ratings Yet

The Monday-Tuesday dramas are on a roll!

According to Nielsen Korea, the second to final episode of tvN’s “Spring Fever” garnered an average nationwide rating of 5.5 percent. This is a slightly higher score than the previous episode’s personal best rating.

Meanwhile, episode 3 of ENA’s “Honour” also climbed to an average nationwide rating of 3.8 percent, setting a new personal best.

Congratulations to the casts and crews of both dramas!

