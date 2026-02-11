2026 Singapore K-Pop Tour Masterlist: Concerts, Fan Meetings, And More
Get ready, Singapore K-pop fans! 2026 is a big year for K-pop in Singapore with an exciting lineup of events including concerts, fan meetings, and fan-cons. This comprehensive masterlist is your ultimate guide to every K-pop tour visiting Singapore throughout 2026, ensuring you won’t miss a chance to see your favorite stars.
Here are K-pop events in Singapore in 2026:
Updated February 11
January 3: Super Junior “SUPER SHOW 10” (Singapore Indoor Stadium)
January 3: VERIVERY “Hello VERI Long Time” (The Theatre at Mediacorp)
January 17-18: TXT “ACT : TOMORROW” (Singapore Indoor Stadium)
January 24: RIIZE “RIIZING LOUD” (Singapore Indoor Stadium)
February 22: ATEEZ “IN YOUR FANTASY” (Singapore Indoor Stadium)
February 28: QWER “ROCKATION” (The Theatre at Mediacorp)
March 7: SEVENTEEN “NEW_” (National Stadium)
March 20: CNBLUE “3LOGY” (The Star Theatre)
March 26: Kino “FREE KINO” (Annexe Studio)
March 28: Kim Jae Joong “GALAXY 1986” (Arena @ EXPO)
April 2: WOODZ “Archive. 1” (The Theatre at Mediacorp)
April 4: Apink “The Origin : APINK”
May 3: TREASURE “PULSE ON” (Singapore Indoor Stadium)
May 9: IVE “SHOW WHAT I AM” (Singapore Indoor Stadium)
June 13: i-dle “Syncopation” (Singapore Indoor Stadium)
July 26: EXO PLANET #6 “EXhOrizon” (Singapore Indoor Stadium)
December 17, 19-20, 22: BTS “ARIRANG”
