2026 Singapore K-Pop Tour Masterlist: Concerts, Fan Meetings, And More

Get ready, Singapore K-pop fans! 2026 is a big year for K-pop in Singapore with an exciting lineup of events including concerts, fan meetings, and fan-cons. This comprehensive masterlist is your ultimate guide to every K-pop tour visiting Singapore throughout 2026, ensuring you won’t miss a chance to see your favorite stars.

Here are K-pop events in Singapore in 2026:

Updated February 11

January 3: Super Junior “SUPER SHOW 10” (Singapore Indoor Stadium)

January 3: VERIVERY “Hello VERI Long Time” (The Theatre at Mediacorp)

January 17-18: TXT “ACT : TOMORROW” (Singapore Indoor Stadium)

January 24: RIIZE “RIIZING LOUD” (Singapore Indoor Stadium)

February 22: ATEEZ “IN YOUR FANTASY” (Singapore Indoor Stadium)

February 28: QWER “ROCKATION” (The Theatre at Mediacorp)

March 7: SEVENTEEN “NEW_” (National Stadium)

March 20: CNBLUE “3LOGY” (The Star Theatre)

March 26: Kino “FREE KINO” (Annexe Studio)

March 28: Kim Jae Joong “GALAXY 1986” (Arena @ EXPO)

April 2: WOODZ “Archive. 1” (The Theatre at Mediacorp)

April 4: Apink “The Origin : APINK”

May 3: TREASURE “PULSE ON” (Singapore Indoor Stadium)

May 9: IVE “SHOW WHAT I AM” (Singapore Indoor Stadium)

June 13: i-dle “Syncopation” (Singapore Indoor Stadium)

July 26: EXO PLANET #6 “EXhOrizon” (Singapore Indoor Stadium)

December 17, 19-20, 22: BTS “ARIRANG”

