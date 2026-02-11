2026 Philippines K-Pop Tour Masterlist: Concerts, Fan Meetings, And More
For K-pop fans in the Philippines, get ready to see an exciting lineup of K-pop stars at concerts, fan meetings, and fan-cons in 2026! This comprehensive masterlist is your ultimate guide to every K-pop tour visiting the Philippines in 2026, ensuring you won’t miss a chance to see your favorite stars.
Here are K-pop events events in the Philippines in 2026:
Updated February 11
January 17: RIIZE “RIIZING LOUD” (SM Mall of Asia Arena)
January 17: Wendy “W:EALIVE” (New Frontier Theater)
January 24: DAY6 “The DECADE” (SM Mall of Asia Arena)
February 21: Kim Se Jeong “Tenth Letter” (New Frontier Theater)
February 28: Chen “Arcadia” (EVM Convention Center)
March 6: Kim Jae Joong “GALAXY 1986” (SM Mall of Asia Arena)
March 14: ATEEZ “IN YOUR FANTASY” (Smart Araneta Coliseum)
March 14: NCT WISH “INTO THE WISH : Our WISH” (New Frontier Theater)
March 21: SEVENTEEN “NEW_” (Philippine Sports Stadium)
March 22: Kino “FREE KINO” (SM North EDSA Skydome)
April 18: TREASURE “PULSE ON” (SM Mall of Asia Arena)
April 25: IVE “SHOW WHAT I AM” (SM Mall of Asia Arena)
April 25: XLOV 2026 ASIA TOUR (UP Theater)
May 2: WOODZ “Archive. 1”
July 4-5: EXO PLANET #6 “EXhOrizon” (SM Mall of Asia Arena)
July 11: ITZY “TUNNEL VISION” (SM Mall of Asia Arena)
