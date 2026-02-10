Kim Ji Won Takes On Corruption-Ridden Hospital As Lone Medical Antihero In New Medical Drama

The upcoming SBS drama “Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia” (literal translation) has unveiled the first still of Kim Ji Won in character!

On February 10, SBS unveiled its 2026 drama lineup, which includes the upcoming Friday–Saturday series “Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia.”

Based on the hit Japanese series “Doctor X,” “Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia” is a medical noir that follows “Doctor X” Gye Soo Jung (Kim Ji Won), a genius surgeon who proves what it truly means to be a doctor through pure skill alone as she operates on a corruption-ridden establishment.

The drama brings together director Lee Jung Rim of “VIP,” “Revenant,” and “As You Stood By,” and rising writer Pyeon Seong Geun.

Kim Ji Won stars as Gye Soo Jung, a brilliant surgeon dispatched from a physician staffing agency and infamously nicknamed the “mad dog of the operating room.” When she arrives at Guseo University Hospital—an institution deeply entrenched in corruption—she refuses to be used by a system driven by money, power, and influence. Instead, she embarks on a solitary path as a medical antihero, relying solely on her unrivaled surgical ability to challenge—and ultimately dismantle—the hospital world’s deeply rooted corruption.

“Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia” is scheduled to premiere in October 2026. Watch a teaser for the drama here!

