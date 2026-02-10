Ahn Hyo Seop’s Peaceful Farmer Life Takes A Turn After Meeting Chae Won Bin In “Sold Out On You”

The upcoming SBS drama “Sold Out on You” has unveiled a new still featuring Ahn Hyo Seop and Chae Won Bin!

On February 10, SBS unveiled its 2026 drama lineup, which includes the upcoming series “Sold Out on You.”

“Sold Out on You” is a romantic comedy that follows Matthew Lee (Ahn Hyo Seop)—also known as “Mechoori” (“Quail”), a playful nod to how his name sounds in Korean—a farmer who juggles multiple jobs, and Dam Ye Jin (Chae Won Bin), a top show host who suffers from severe insomnia.

Matthew lives a quiet life in the peaceful village of Deokpung—until Ye Jin suddenly barges into his world. Determined to get her hands on the rare white flower mushrooms Matthew carefully cultivates, the high-profile host tracks him down and relentlessly follows him around the village, upending his once-calm routine.

“Sold Out on You” is scheduled to air in spring 2026. Watch a teaser for the drama here!

