Lim Ji Yeon Sparks Unpredictable Connection With Chaebol Heo Nam Jun After Awakening In 2026 In “Wicked World”

The upcoming SBS drama “Wicked World” has unveiled the first still of Lim Ji Yeon and Heo Nam Jun in character!

On February 10, SBS unveiled its 2026 drama lineup, which includes the upcoming series “Wicked World.”

“Wicked World” is a war-like romance drama about unknown actress Shin Seo Ri (Lim Ji Yeon), who becomes possessed by the spirit of a notorious villainess from the Joseon era, and Cha Se Gye (Heo Nam Jun), a ruthless chaebol known as the “monster of capitalism.”

The drama brings together director Han Tae Seob of “Stove League” and “Cheer Up” and rising writer Kang Hyun Joo.

Shin Seo Ri is a struggling actress whose life takes a shocking turn when she becomes possessed by Kang Dan Sim—who, in her final moments during the Joseon era, was forced to drink poison after being accused of committing an “unforgivable crime.” As Kang Dan Sim awakens in 2026 inside Shin Seo Ri’s body, she finds herself on the set of a historical drama, thrown into a completely unfamiliar world.

The newly released still captures Kang Dan Sim, now living as Shin Seo Ri, crossing paths with Cha Se Gye. Their unexpected meeting hints at the beginning of a romance bound by fate, setting the stage for a turbulent and intense relationship.

“Wicked World” is scheduled to premiere in May 2026. Watch a teaser for the drama here!

