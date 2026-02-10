So Ji Sub, Choi Dae Hoon, And Yoon Kyung Ho Are Former Elite Agents Turned Fathers In New Action Drama

The upcoming SBS drama “Manager Kim” (literal title) has unveiled its first still!

On February 10, SBS unveiled its 2026 drama lineup, which includes the upcoming series “Manager Kim.”

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “Manager Kim” is an action-noir drama about Manager Kim (So Ji Sub), a seemingly ordinary office worker who has been living quietly as a common citizen—until his beloved daughter goes missing. To save her, he is forced to reveal a secret that must never come to light, risking everything in the process.

So Ji Sub stars as the titular Manager Kim. Though he appears to be a mild-mannered employee at a small savings bank, he is actually a former North Korean special operative—an elite, blacklisted agent whose very existence must remain hidden in the South.

Choi Dae Hoon plays Sung Han Soo, a former taekwondo gold medalist who now runs a neighborhood taekwondo studio. Behind his approachable demeanor, he conceals a past life as a secret agent following his retirement from the field.

Yoon Kyung Ho takes on the role of Park Jin Chul, a once-legendary force on the battlefield who was said to be beyond the nation’s control. Yet despite his formidable past, nothing makes him prouder than being known simply as “Da Bin’s dad,” revealing his softer side as a devoted father.

The newly released still shows the three former agents sharing drinks at a modest neighborhood restaurant. Manager Kim appears in a simple suit befitting his life as a bank employee, Sung Han Soo wears his taekwondo uniform, and Park Jin Chul sports a military-patterned casual jacket. Though they now live as ordinary fathers, the trio is captured staring in the same direction with furrowed brows and tense expressions, sparking curiosity about what has caught their attention.

“Manager Kim” is set to premiere later this year. Watch a teaser here!

