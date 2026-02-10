IVE Reveals Comeback Schedule For New Album 'REVIVE+' And Title Track 'BLACKHOLE'

IVE has revealed what fans can look forward to in the weeks leading up to their comeback!

On February 10, IVE released a detailed new schedule outlining the teasers they have in store for their upcoming full-length album “REVIVE+” and its title track “BLACKHOLE.”

After dropping their pre-release track “BANG BANG” on February 9, IVE will be returning with the rest of their second studio album “REVIVE+” on February 23 at 6 p.m. KST.

Check out IVE’s new comeback schedule below!