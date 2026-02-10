Hwang Minhyun To Release New Song 'Truth'

Hwang Minhyun is making his return as a singer after being discharged from the military!

On February 11 at midnight KST, PLEDIS Entertainment announced that Hwang Minhyun’s new song “Truth” would be released online at 6 p.m. KST later that day.

Notably, the song marks Hwang Minhyun’s first new release since completing his military service in December.

Hwang Minhyun first performed “Truth” in a surprise premiere at his fan meeting in Seoul this past weekend.

Meanwhile, Hwang Minhyun is also currently gearing up to reprise his leading role in Season 2 of his hit drama “Study Group.”

Watch Hwang Minhyun in Season 1 of “Study Group” on Viki below:

Watch Now