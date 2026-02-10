'Single's Inferno 5' And Its Cast Top Lists Of Most Buzzworthy TV Shows & Appearances

“Single’s Inferno 5” was the most buzzed-about show of the week!

This week, the fifth season of the hit dating show topped Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the TV shows that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by analyzing data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media posts about TV shows that are currently airing or set to air soon.

“Single’s Inferno 5” also dominated this week’s list of the non-drama TV appearances that generated the most buzz, with its contestants sweeping five of the top 10 spots. Choi Mina Sue came in at No. 1, Lim Subeen at No. 2, Kim Mingee at No. 3, Park Heesun at No. 5, and Song Seungil at No. 9.

Mnet’s audition program “Show Me The Money 12” took No. 2 on this week’s list of the most buzzworthy TV shows, followed by tvN dramas “Undercover Miss Hong” and “Spring Fever” at No. 3 and No. 4 respectively.

The top 10 TV shows that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Netflix “Single’s Inferno 5” Mnet “Show Me The Money 12” tvN “Undercover Miss Hong” tvN “Spring Fever” Netflix “Can This Love Be Translated?” MBC “The Judge Returns” JTBC “Please Take Care of My Refrigerator” SBS “No Tail to Tell” KBS2 “To My Beloved Thief” MBN “King of Active Singers 3”

Meanwhile, the top 10 non-drama TV appearances that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Choi Mina Sue (“Single’s Inferno 5”) Lim Subeen (“Single’s Inferno 5”) Kim Mingee (“Single’s Inferno 5”) Son Jong Won (“Please Take Care of My Refrigerator”) Park Heesun (“Single’s Inferno 5”) Kim Poong (“Please Take Care of My Refrigerator”) Park Bo Gum (“The Village Barber”) Untell (“Show Me The Money 12”) Song Seungil (“Single’s Inferno 5”) GREE (“Radio Star”)

