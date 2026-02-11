Chun Woo Hee Joins Lee Junho In Talks For 'Veteran 3'

Chun Woo Hee and 2PM’s Lee Junho may be appearing together in the upcoming film “Veteran 3” (working title)!

On February 11, Chun Woo Hee’s agency Blitzway Entertainment responded to reports that the actress had been cast in the film by stating, “Chun Woo Hee is currently in talks to appear in ‘Veteran 3,’ and the outlook is favorable.”

“Veteran 3” is the third installment in the hit “Veteran” film series starring Hwang Jung Min and directed by Ryoo Seung Wan, following “Veteran” and “I, the Executioner.” Lee Junho was previously confirmed to be in talks to star in the film.

Are you excited to potentially see Chun Woo Hee and Lee Junho in this new sequel?

In the meantime, watch “I, the Executioner” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Chun Woo Hee’s drama “My Youth” below!

Watch Now

Source (1)