BAE173's Hangyul Parts Ways With Agency Of 10 Years

BAE173’s Hangyul is leaving his longtime agency PocketDol Studio.

On February 11, BAE173’s agency PocketDol Studio released an official statement saying, “Our exclusive contract with Hangyul will end on February 28. It was a precious journey together, as we spent a long period of about 10 years side by side and watched each other grow. We sincerely thank Hangyul for quietly giving his passion and doing his best all this time. Although our exclusive contract is coming to an end, we will wholeheartedly support Hangyul’s new activities and challenges moving forward.”

CEO Kim Kwang Soo remarked, “Hangyul is a friend who has always stood firmly by my side—whether the company was doing well or not, whether good things happened or sad things occurred. To me, he has been a precious person who, at different times, became a companion, a friend, and a younger brother. I sincerely thank him and feel deeply grateful that he stayed with us for such a long time.”

He also said, “I’ve watched many artists over the past 41 years, but it’s not easy to find someone like Hangyul, who quietly holds his place and shows true sincerity. He is a particularly dear friend—so I will sincerely congratulate him, bless him, and cheer him on as he takes a new path.”

Hangyul has been with the agency for about 10 years, dating back to his trainee days. After making his first debut in 2017 with the group IM, he became known to the public through KBS2’s idol audition show “The Unit” and was selected as a final member on Mnet’s “Produce X 101,” promoting with the group X1. He later carried out pre-debut activities as H&D, a unit made up of Hangyul and Nam Dohyon, and then officially debuted as a member of BAE173 on November 19, 2020.

Wishing Hangyul all the best in his new chapter!

Source (1)