IVE's Jang Won Young Makes Generous Donation To Help Pediatric And Adolescent Patients

IVE’s Jang Won Young has donated to a meaningful cause!

On February 11, Severance Hospital announced that Jang Won Young donated 200 million won (approximately $137,320) to the hospital to support treatment for pediatric and adolescent patients.

It was reported that she decided to make the donation in the hope of having a positive impact on the treatment and recovery of children her age and of helping them grow together in the future.

100 million won of the donation will be used for the Severance Children’s Hospital development fund, while the other 100 million won will be used for the Gangnam Severance Hospital Department of Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine development fund.

IVE recently released “BANG BANG,” a pre-release track from their second full-length album “REVIVE+.”

Source (1)