Cho Sae Ho To Host Nam Chang Hee’s Wedding

Comedian Cho Sae Ho will host Nam Chang Hee’s wedding!

On February 11, Cho Sae Ho’s agency A2Z Entertainment confirmed, “Cho Sae Ho will host Nam Chang Hee’s wedding.”

Earlier this month, Nam Chang Hee announced that he will marry a non-celebrity 14 years his junior on February 22. The wedding will take place at the Dynasty Hall of the Shilla Hotel in Jangchungdong, Seoul.

Cho Se Ho and Nam Chang Hee have been friends since their early days in the industry and even formed the duo ChoNam Zone. Nam Chang Hee also served as MC at Cho Sae Ho’s wedding.

Congratulations once again to Nam Change Hee and his fiancée!

Source (1)