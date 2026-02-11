“The WONDERfools” Responds To Reports About Premiere Schedule

“The WONDERfools” is set to be released in the second quarter of the year as originally planned.

On February 11, a media outlet reported that although there were discussions regarding a possible change to the release schedule due to Cha Eun Woo’s tax evasion allegations, the Netflix original series “The WONDERfools” has ultimately confirmed its release date of May 15 as originally planned.

The report also claimed that the production team is planning to unveil preview content and is coordinating a press conference featuring the cast for May 12 and 13.

In response to the report, a Netflix representative stated, “’The WONDERfools’ is currently scheduled for release in the second quarter, and as of now, there are no changes to the release plan.”

The Netflix representative further explained, “There are no changes yet, and the exact release date has not been finalized.” The representative also stated that since there are still more than three months left until the premiere, details such as the date of the press conference have not yet been finalized.

Starring Park Eun Bin and Cha Eun Woo and set in the doomsday-fearing year 1999, “The WONDERfools” is a comedy action adventure that follows a group of awkward townies who unexpectedly gain superpowers and take on villains threatening the peace of Haeseong City. The project is drawing significant anticipation as it reunites director Yoo In Sik, who helmed the hit ENA drama “Extraordinary Attorney Woo,” with the drama’s lead actress Park Eun Bin. The cast of “The WONDERfools” also includes Choi Dae Hoon, Kim Hae Sook, and Son Hyun Joo.

