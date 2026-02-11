Xdinary Heroes Shares Legal Action Update For Privacy Invasions Including Dorm Trespassing

Xdinary Heroes’ agency JYP Entertainment has revealed an update on legal action for severe invasions of privacy.

On February 11, the agency released the following statement:

Hello.

This is JYP Entertainment.

First, we would like to express our deep gratitude to all fans who cherish Xdinary Heroes. Following our previous notice regarding the incident of unauthorized entry into the artists’ residence, we would like to provide an update on the current status and our plans for future action.

We have filed a criminal complaint with the police station with jurisdiction against the suspects who unlawfully trespassed into the artists’ residence, and we have recently confirmed that the court has issued a provisional measure disposition under the Act on Punishment of Crime of Stalking. We are actively cooperating with the investigative authorities so that the suspects currently undergoing legal proceedings may receive strict punishment.

Despite the fact that guidance and legal action regarding such invasions of privacy are already underway, we have recently continued to identify conduct such as remaining stationed near the residence and the company headquarters while waiting for the artists or otherwise infringing upon their private spaces. This is behavior that seriously threatens the artists’ personal safety and cannot be justified for any reason.

Accordingly, with the artists’ safety and protection of their rights as our top priority, we will be implementing the following strong measures.

For any acts that infringe upon the artists’ safety and rights—including residential trespass, illegal filming, leaking of personal information, and continuous privacy invasions—we will, without exception, refer the matter to investigative authorities. We will also strengthen security and patrols near the residence and the company headquarters, and if offenders are caught in the act, we will take immediate legal action.

In addition, we hereby make it clear that any individuals found to have engaged in such behavior will not be permitted to participate in any official activities related to Xdinary Heroes in the future.

We ask for your active cooperation in fostering a mature fan community culture and in ensuring the artists’ safety. We will continue to take all necessary measures so that our artists can carry out their activities in a safe environment, and we will do our utmost to protect their rights and interests.

Thank you.