EVERGLOW Announces Comeback Date For Return Under New Agency

Mark your calendars for EVERGLOW’s long-awaited return!

Last September, after parting ways with YUEHUA Entertainment earlier in the year, EVERGLOW members Sihyeon, E:U, Onda, and Aisha signed with a new agency and announced that they would be continuing their activities as a four-member group.

On February 12 at midnight KST, EVERGLOW officially announced the date and details of their first comeback under their new agency.

The group will be returning with their fourth mini album “CODE” on March 3 at 6 p.m. KST, and you can check out the schedule for their upcoming release below!