EVERGLOW To Continue Activities As 4 Members Under New Agency

EVERGLOW members Sihyeon, E:U, Onda, and Aisha have signed with a new agency after parting ways with YUEHUA Entertainment!

On September 10, CHXXTA Company said, “EVERGLOW will continue its journey as a four member group instead of six. Since their debut, they have been loved for their unique music and performances, and we will give them our full support so their global potential can shine even brighter.”

EVERGLOW’s Sihyeon said, “We are preparing a variety of musical activities that will let us freely share our own style and energy. We are grateful to our fans in Korea and abroad who have waited for us, and we plan to repay them with active communication and many performances, so please look forward to it.”

Since their 2019 debut, EVERGLOW won strong support from fans in Korea and abroad with hit songs including “Bon Bon Chocolat,” “Adios,” “DUN DUN,” and “LA DI DA.” The group is preparing a new album, and they plan to meet fans through a global fan meeting tour.

CHXXTA Company is home to the crossover group CREZL. The company manages a wide range of music businesses, including artist IP, global concert planning and production, and world tour management.

Wishing the EVERGLOW members all the best in this new chapter!

